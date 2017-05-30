Jets Sign DB Shamarko Thomas
Shamarko Thomas is a 26 year old, 5' 9", 213 pound safety out of Syracuse University. Thomas was originally selected in the 4th round of the 2013 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers .
Read more at Gang Green Nation.
