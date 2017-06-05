Jelena Ostapenko holds her nerve to b...

Jelena Ostapenko holds her nerve to beat Caroline Wozniacki in quarter-final

Unseeded Latvian teenager Jelena Ostapenko fought through the rain delays to battle past former world number one Caroline Wozniacki and secure a place in the semi-finals of the French Open at Roland Garros, where there was disappointment for home favourite Kristina Mladenovic. Ostapenko, 19, had struggled against the wind during the opening set on Suzanne-Lenglen, which Wozniacki took control of with two early brakes to race into a 5-0 lead.

