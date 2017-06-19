Ireland and Afghanistan awarded Test ...

Ireland and Afghanistan awarded Test status by ICC

11 hrs ago

The ICC met for its annual conference in London on Thursday and confirmed Ireland and Afghanistan as full members after a unanimous vote. Ireland have been playing as affiliate members since 1993 and have recorded famous victories over Pakistan, England and the West Indies in that time.

Chicago, IL

