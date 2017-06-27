Injury scare for Murray ahead of Wimb...

Injury scare for Murray ahead of Wimbledon title defence

Andy Murray has pulled out of his scheduled Wimbledon warm-up match at the Hurlingham Club on Tuesday because of a sore hip. The world number one had scheduled two matches at the exhibition Aspall Tennis Classic event following his first-round exit at Queen's Club last week.

