Injury scare for Murray ahead of Wimbledon title defence
Andy Murray has pulled out of his scheduled Wimbledon warm-up match at the Hurlingham Club on Tuesday because of a sore hip. The world number one had scheduled two matches at the exhibition Aspall Tennis Classic event following his first-round exit at Queen's Club last week.
