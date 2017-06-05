Injury concern for Dan Evans ahead of Wimbledon
Evans was leading 6-3 4-2 when, after returning a Brown serve, he pushed off on his left leg and began hopping in pain. The 27-year-old is set to have a scan on Monday, when he should learn more about whether his grass-court season is over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yeovil Express.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haniger could rejoin Mariners this weekend
|2 hr
|Remember phartzz
|2
|Anti-Muslim protesters march against Islamic la...
|2 hr
|We phartzz
|2
|New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal
|20 hr
|HePhartsx
|2
|Raiders, UNLV working on deal for shared use of...
|22 hr
|SoundsPharrts
|4
|NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch...
|23 hr
|YeahPhart
|10
|NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va...
|23 hr
|Stage phart
|2
|Tragedy strikes family members of Leasure (Jul '08)
|23 hr
|Evidence phart
|9
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC