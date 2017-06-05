Injured Sharapova pulls out of Wimble...

Injured Sharapova pulls out of Wimbledon, grass circuit

16 hrs ago

In this May 8, 2017, file photo, Maria Sharapova hits a return to Eugenie Bouchard, of Canada, during a Madrid Open tennis tournament match in Madrid, Spain. Sharapova has pulled out of Wimbledon qualifying because of an injured left thigh.

