Injured pair Dan Evans and Juan Martin del Potro pull out of Aegon Championships

12 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

Dan Evans and Juan Martin del Potro have both withdrawn from next week's Aegon Championships at Queen's Club because of injury. British number three Evans faces a race to be fit for Wimbledon after suffering a calf injury at a tournament in Surbiton last week.

