Injured pair Dan Evans and Juan Martin del Potro pull out of Aegon Championships
Dan Evans and Juan Martin del Potro have both withdrawn from next week's Aegon Championships at Queen's Club because of injury. British number three Evans faces a race to be fit for Wimbledon after suffering a calf injury at a tournament in Surbiton last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|40 min
|His phartse
|96
|Would bringing in Eric Decker make any sense?
|1 hr
|I phartzs
|26
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|9 hr
|ThePhartz
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|SamePhartz
|33,175
|Jay Cutler's Lake Forest mansion is real estate...
|11 hr
|Real phartsz
|2
|Pitta 'not delusional' about career-threatening...
|11 hr
|Hip phartsz
|2
|Unclear how Raiders' Vegas stadium will benefit...
|11 hr
|Raiders phartsz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC