India beat Bangladesh to set up Champions Trophy final clash with Pakistan
India surged into a second successive Champions Trophy final after proving Bangladesh's nemesis at a global event once again. Having ended Bangladesh's campaigns at the most recent World Cup and World Twenty20, India made it a hat-trick of triumphs in emphatic fashion in front of 24,340 fans - a one-day international record at Edgbaston - to set up a mouthwatering final showdown with fierce rivals Pakistan on Sunday.
