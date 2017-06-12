India beat Bangladesh to set up Champ...

India beat Bangladesh to set up Champions Trophy final clash with Pakistan

India surged into a second successive Champions Trophy final after proving Bangladesh's nemesis at a global event once again. Having ended Bangladesh's campaigns at the most recent World Cup and World Twenty20, India made it a hat-trick of triumphs in emphatic fashion in front of 24,340 fans - a one-day international record at Edgbaston - to set up a mouthwatering final showdown with fierce rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

