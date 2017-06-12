In video: Kate meets London Bridge attack victims and hospital staff
The Duchess of Cambridge has met victims of the London Bridge terror attack and hospital staff who were on duty that night. In total, 14 people were admitted to the hospital after the atrocity on Saturday June 3, predominantly suffering from stab wounds.
