Ian Westwood retires from professional cricket
The 34-year-old spent his entire career at Edgbaston, making his first-class debut in 2003 and scoring more than 9,000 runs across all formats. Westwood captained Warwickshire in 2009 and 2010, and was part of the Bears' County Championship winning sides in 2004 and 2012.
