Howard Webb warns diving players they could be immediately punished by VAR

Howard Webb says diving players will run the risk of "immediate punishment" under the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee system. VAR is to be introduced in Major League Soccer from August 5, as well as from the third round of the upcoming season's FA Cup, ahead of a potential wider implementation which will be decided upon sometime after Russia 2018.

Chicago, IL

