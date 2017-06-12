Home favourite Johanna Konta eases in...

Home favourite Johanna Konta eases into Nottingham final

Read more: Daily Echo

British number one Johanna Konta booked a place in the final of the Aegon Open in Nottingham with a 6-2 7-5 win over Magdalena Rybarikova. Top seed Konta, 26, maintained her record of having yet to drop a set in the tournament as she closed in on her first WTA title on home soil.

Chicago, IL

