Hazard - so happy' at Chelsea as Belgian aims to defend Premier League title
Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard has set his sights on winning the Premier League title and the club's player of the year crown again next season. Hazard, who is currently recovering from a broken ankle, has been linked with a big-money summer move to Real Madrid but the Belgium international appears committed to helping Chelsea build on their impressive first season under Antonio Conte.
