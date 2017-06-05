Harry Kane has lofty ambitions and no...

Harry Kane has lofty ambitions and no intention of resting on his laurels

12 hrs ago Read more: Dorsetecho.co.uk

Harry Kane is determined to kick on and become a world-class player, with the England striker dreaming of one day being crowned the best on the planet. The 23-year-old's rise is among several fairytale stories that have lit up English football of late, going from a peripheral role at Tottenham to a fans' favourite and one of Europe's most dangerous forwards.

