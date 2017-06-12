Harper hits hard home run, propels Na...

Harper hits hard home run, propels Nationals over Mets 8-3

Bryce Harper hit a home run so hard that it twice sailed over the head of Mets right fielder Jay Bruce, propelling Gio Gonzalez and the Washington Nationals past New York 8-3 Thursday night. Harper lined a solo drive in the first inning that sailed about a dozen rows deep into the seats.

