Harper hits hard home run, propels Nationals over Mets 8-3
Bryce Harper hit a home run so hard that it twice sailed over the head of Mets right fielder Jay Bruce, propelling Gio Gonzalez and the Washington Nationals past New York 8-3 Thursday night. Harper lined a solo drive in the first inning that sailed about a dozen rows deep into the seats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vikings to Induct Moss, Rashad into Ring of Honor
|1 hr
|RingPhartz
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|HePharts
|33,173
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|20 hr
|OncePhartss
|10
|Would bringing in Eric Decker make any sense?
|Wed
|The Phart
|19
|Los Angeles Chargers: Is Teddy Bridgewater the ...
|Wed
|Money pharts
|6
|Teen drowns while swimming in river (Jun '08)
|Jun 13
|JustPhart
|33
|Cogliano: No extension talks with Ducks, expans...
|Jun 13
|ReallyPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC