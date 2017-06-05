Happy camper Kieran Trippier enjoying friendly Kyle Walker rivalry

Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker may be battling for the same shirt with Tottenham and England but there is no tension between the pair, who were happy to share a tent on the Three Lions' military boot camp. Walker was already first-choice right-back for club and country when Trippier swapped Burnley for Spurs two years ago, a move that immediately pitched the pair into battle.

