Halle Open: Federer destroys Zverev for 9th title, stakes claim for favourite tag at Wimbledon

Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates his victory after defeating Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Gerry Weber Open final in Halle, Germany on Sunday, June 25, 2017 The 18-times grand slam champion, who skipped the claycourt season after winning the Australian Open and titles in Indian Wells and Miami, to prepare for the grass, is in ominous form and won in Halle without dropping a single set all week. World number five Roger Federer clinched a record ninth Halle Open title on Sunday, crushing last year's finalist Alexander Zverev 6-1 6-3 to lay down a marker in the lead-up to Wimbledon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.