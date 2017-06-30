Hailey Clauson showcases athletic abs in pink sports bra

Disgruntled ex-doctor with an assault rifle hidden under his lab coat launches shooting spree at Bronx hospital - killing one woman and wounding six ex-colleagues before taking his own life 'She doesn't know me': Melania slaps down Mika after Morning Joe host says First Lady wants out of 'worst job in the country' and only does it for her son Barron 'Blackmailer in the White House': Mika and Joe clash again with Trump and claim president threatened to expose their relationship with National Enquirer article unless they apologized for coverage Mika and Joe fight back at 'liar' Trump with claim president begged her to come to Mar-a-Lago - as she denies facelift but admits she had chin 'tweaked' 'That's incredible! Who did it? Who did it?' Mika and Joe tell how Donald Trump begged her to name the plastic surgeon who tweaked her 'turkey neck' after she told Melania about procedure The media ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.