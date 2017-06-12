Griezmann apologises for any misunderstandings after signing new Atletico deal
Antoine Griezmann apologised for any misunderstanding his comments about his future may have caused in recent months after extending his Atletico Madrid contract until 2022. Griezmann signed a one-year contract extension with Atletico on Tuesday to bring a definitive end to one of the year's longest-running transfer sagas.
