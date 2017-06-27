Giovinco scores twice to lift Toronto FC to win over Montreal, and Canadian title
Sebastian Giovinco scored twice to lift Toronto FC to a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Impact on Tuesday, and the Canadian championship title. Giovinco scored the game-winner in added time, running and leaping into the crowd of delirious Toronto fans in the south stands at BMO Field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serena Williams wants her child to be a 'strong...
|23 min
|BePhartr
|4
|Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in...
|24 min
|MonPhartsc
|7
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|MustPhart
|33,206
|Great innovation that must be improved
|1 hr
|Has pharttz
|2
|John McEnroe: Serena Williams world's best fema...
|3 hr
|ThePhart
|3
|NFC North: Offseason headlines for each team
|10 hr
|DuhPharts
|6
|The Uber-Secretive Private Jet Company Hollywoo...
|Mon
|ThePharter
|5
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC