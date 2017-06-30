Gerard Deulofeu heading back to Barce...

Gerard Deulofeu heading back to Barcelona from Everton

The Spain Under-21 captain was not part of Everton boss Ronald Koeman's plans last season and spent the campaign on loan at AC Milan. It is understood Barcelona had until July 1 to activate the clause, which will reportedly cost them A 10.5million, and now they have done that Deulofeu, 23, will sign a two-year contract.

