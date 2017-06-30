Gerard Deulofeu heading back to Barcelona from Everton
The Spain Under-21 captain was not part of Everton boss Ronald Koeman's plans last season and spent the campaign on loan at AC Milan. It is understood Barcelona had until July 1 to activate the clause, which will reportedly cost them A 10.5million, and now they have done that Deulofeu, 23, will sign a two-year contract.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Romsey Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|14 hr
|I pharted
|33,229
|Sam Bradford's fatal flaw
|Thu
|SamPhartzx
|3
|Rainiers land two on PCL All-Star roster
|Thu
|WhoPhartzz
|2
|Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ...
|Thu
|Brick phart
|2
|Buy Nothing Day + Carnivalesque Rebellion | Adb... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|BuyPhartsx
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Thu
|TimePhartse
|10
|Yankees bullpen woes result in possibly worst l...
|Thu
|BullPhartse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC