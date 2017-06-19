Gennady Golovkin may quit after Saul ...

Gennady Golovkin may quit after Saul Alvarez fight if there's to be no trilogy

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Freepressseries.co.uk

Gennady Golovkin has revealed his fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez could be his last if their rivalry does not develop into a series. Their WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight unification match-up at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena on September 16 has long represented the most enticing head-to-head for the boxing purist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Freepressseries.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adrian Peterson can't stop eating seafood in Ne... 6 hr Fartgum Man II 4
News Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par... 6 hr Was phartz 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 12 hr LandedPharts 33,177
News Warren Sapp to donate brain for medical research 15 hr Donate phart 3
News Vikings taking back the North? SKOL 15 hr Taking phart 2
News Green Bay fanatic marries woman named Marie Pac... 15 hr Named phart 2
News Jerry Jones, Hall of Fame group meet Pope Franc... 15 hr Hall phart 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,723 • Total comments across all topics: 281,935,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC