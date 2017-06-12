French Open champion Rafael Nadal to miss Queen's to rest ahead of Wimbledon
French Open champion Rafael Nadal will miss the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club to rest his body in preparation for Wimbledon. Nadal collected an unprecedented 10th title at Roland Garros on Sunday, and after consulting his team and doctor, has opted to miss next week's event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would bringing in Eric Decker make any sense?
|7 hr
|Fartgum Man II
|10
|Teen drowns while swimming in river (Jun '08)
|19 hr
|JustPhart
|33
|Cogliano: No extension talks with Ducks, expans...
|23 hr
|ReallyPharts
|2
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|Mon
|FortyPhartsc
|6
|Family Of Log Rollers Hoping To Bring Sport To ...
|Mon
|There pharts
|4
|Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza...
|Mon
|Makes pharts
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Mon
|Believe Phart
|33,163
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC