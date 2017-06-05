French Open 2017: Unseeded Jelena Ostapenko stuns No. 3 Simona Halep
Unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia used bold strokes and an unbending will to come back and stun No. 3 Simona Halep 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in an enthralling French Open final Saturday for the first title of her career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mississippi Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haniger could rejoin Mariners this weekend
|6 hr
|Remember phartzz
|2
|Anti-Muslim protesters march against Islamic la...
|6 hr
|We phartzz
|2
|New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal
|Fri
|HePhartsx
|2
|Raiders, UNLV working on deal for shared use of...
|Fri
|SoundsPharrts
|4
|NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch...
|Fri
|YeahPhart
|10
|NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va...
|Fri
|Stage phart
|2
|Tragedy strikes family members of Leasure (Jul '08)
|Fri
|Evidence phart
|9
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC