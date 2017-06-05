French Open 2017: Unseeded Jelena Ost...

French Open 2017: Unseeded Jelena Ostapenko stuns No. 3 Simona Halep

Unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia used bold strokes and an unbending will to come back and stun No. 3 Simona Halep 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in an enthralling French Open final Saturday for the first title of her career.

