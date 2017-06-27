Frank Lampard linked with vacant mana...

Frank Lampard linked with vacant manager's job at Oxford

Oxford are halfway through their interview process to appoint a new manager, amid reports that the League One club are interested in speaking to Frank Lampard about the vacancy. The U's are looking for a new boss after a compensation package was agreed with Leicester last week for Michael Appleton to become Craig Shakespeare's assistant.

