Former NY Knick Charles Oakley heading to trial in August

Former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley has chosen to go to trial in August on charges he struck a security guard at Madison Square Garden. Oakley appeared briefly before a Manhattan judge on Friday.

Chicago, IL

