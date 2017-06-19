Football rumours from the media
Tottenham have laughed off speculation linking Manchester United with a summer bid for Harry Kane , with the Independent claiming Spurs chairman Daniel Levy values the England striker at A 200million. United boss Jose Mourinho is understood to be a keen admirer of Kane, who scored 29 Premier League goals last season, but even a A 100m approach would be rejected out of hand by Tottenham.
