Football rumours from the media

6 hrs ago

Paris St Germain are determined to to beat Arsenal and Real Madrid to the signature of Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe by launching a world-record A 119million bid for the striker. According to the Daily Mirror, the French giants are willing to exceed the A 89m fee Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba to steal a march on their rivals in the race to recruit Ligue 1 winner Mbappe.

