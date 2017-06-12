Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor fi...

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor fight official for Aug 26 in Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: MMA Mania

The much-talked bout , much-hyped and much-delayed boxing match between current Ultimate Fighting Championship Lightweight champion Conor McGregor and the former pound-for-pound best boxer in the world, Floyd Mayweather, is finally official. That's according to Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports , who confirmed with sources close to the situation that the fight has been signed, sealed and soon-to-be delivered on Aug. 26, 2017, to be exact.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 hr UntilPhartss 33,167
News Would bringing in Eric Decker make any sense? 11 hr The Phart 19
News Los Angeles Chargers: Is Teddy Bridgewater the ... 13 hr Money pharts 6
News Teen drowns while swimming in river (Jun '08) Tue JustPhart 33
News Cogliano: No extension talks with Ducks, expans... Tue ReallyPharts 2
News Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ... Jun 12 FortyPhartsc 6
News Family Of Log Rollers Hoping To Bring Sport To ... Jun 12 There pharts 4
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,339 • Total comments across all topics: 281,766,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC