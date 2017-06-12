Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor fight official for Aug 26 in Las Vegas

The much-talked bout , much-hyped and much-delayed boxing match between current Ultimate Fighting Championship Lightweight champion Conor McGregor and the former pound-for-pound best boxer in the world, Floyd Mayweather, is finally official. That's according to Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports , who confirmed with sources close to the situation that the fight has been signed, sealed and soon-to-be delivered on Aug. 26, 2017, to be exact.

