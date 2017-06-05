Five talking points ahead of Serbia v...

Five talking points ahead of Serbia v Wales

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Basingstoke Gazette

Wales head to Serbia four points adrift of the Group D leaders at the halfway stage of their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign. They will also be without main man Gareth Bale as the Real Madrid forward is suspended for the Belgrade clash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Basingstoke Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 10 hr FindPhart 229
News Haniger could rejoin Mariners this weekend Sat Remember phartzz 2
News Anti-Muslim protesters march against Islamic la... Sat We phartzz 2
News New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal Fri HePhartsx 2
News Raiders, UNLV working on deal for shared use of... Fri SoundsPharrts 4
News NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch... Fri YeahPhart 10
News NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va... Fri Stage phart 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,873 • Total comments across all topics: 281,683,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC