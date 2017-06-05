Five talking points ahead of Serbia v Wales
Wales head to Serbia four points adrift of the Group D leaders at the halfway stage of their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign. They will also be without main man Gareth Bale as the Real Madrid forward is suspended for the Belgrade clash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Basingstoke Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|10 hr
|FindPhart
|229
|Haniger could rejoin Mariners this weekend
|Sat
|Remember phartzz
|2
|Anti-Muslim protesters march against Islamic la...
|Sat
|We phartzz
|2
|New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal
|Fri
|HePhartsx
|2
|Raiders, UNLV working on deal for shared use of...
|Fri
|SoundsPharrts
|4
|NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch...
|Fri
|YeahPhart
|10
|NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va...
|Fri
|Stage phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC