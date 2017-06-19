Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite starting from the back in Baku
There are 2 comments on the Yeovil Express story from 15 hrs ago, titled Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite starting from the back in Baku. In it, Yeovil Express reports that:
Fernando Alonso did little to dampen mounting speculation that he will leave McLaren by declaring his weekend in Azerbaijan has been "very positive" despite being on the back of the grid. Alonso, the 35-year-old Spaniard who is out of contract with the British team at the end of the year, will start tomorrow's race in Baku from last following a 40-place penalty after a series of changes to his Honda engine.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Yeovil Express.
|
#1 1 hr ago
It's not like starting in P59 means anything.
|
#2 29 min ago
Back phartse
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|What phartze
|33,188
|The Uber-Secretive Private Jet Company Hollywoo...
|7 hr
|Interesting phartze
|3
|Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna feeling 'weird,'...
|10 hr
|Spell phartx
|5
|Serena Williams wants her child to be a 'strong...
|12 hr
|Wishing phartsz
|2
|Vikings taking back the North? SKOL
|17 hr
|Lets phartz
|6
|Adrian Peterson can't stop eating seafood in Ne...
|17 hr
|Getting phartz
|11
|Vikings hire new strength and conditioning coach
|17 hr
|Lets phartz
|7
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC