Fans remain concerned after Leyton Orient fend off winding-up bids

6 hrs ago

Registrar Sally Barber dismissed bids to have Orient, who were relegated from the Football League at the end of the 2016-17 season after finishing bottom of League Two, wound up after analysing the case at a Bankruptcy & Companies Court hearing in London. "We know that there are a number of creditors and individuals who are still owed money," said Mat Roper, a board member at the Leyton Orient Fans' Trust.

