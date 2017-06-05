Fans remain concerned after Leyton Orient fend off winding-up bids
Registrar Sally Barber dismissed bids to have Orient, who were relegated from the Football League at the end of the 2016-17 season after finishing bottom of League Two, wound up after analysing the case at a Bankruptcy & Companies Court hearing in London. "We know that there are a number of creditors and individuals who are still owed money," said Mat Roper, a board member at the Leyton Orient Fans' Trust.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Halstead Gazette.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Of Log Rollers Hoping To Bring Sport To ...
|43 min
|There pharts
|4
|Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza...
|44 min
|Makes pharts
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Believe Phart
|33,163
|New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign...
|4 hr
|Glad Phartss
|2
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|7 hr
|RightPhart
|4
|Los Angeles Chargers: Is Teddy Bridgewater the ...
|8 hr
|Like Phartse
|4
|14 super successful people share the books they...
|8 hr
|Super Phartse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC