Everton splash the cash to land Jordan Pickford and Davy Klaassen

Everton showed they meant business on Thursday as they spent over A 50million on two new signings, including the club-record acquisition of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from Sunderland. The Toffees, who finished seventh last season and will enter the Europa League qualifying rounds, forked out A 30million for the England Under-21 international before adding Ajax skipper Davy Klaassen to their ranks later in the day for A 23.5million.

