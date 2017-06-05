Eoin Morgan's England hope to leave A...

Eoin Morgan's England hope to leave Australia's Champions Trophy hopes in ashes

Champions Trophy victory over Australia later today will be the closest Eoin Morgan ever comes to the thrill of facing England's oldest enemy in the Ashes. White-ball specialist Morgan has long acknowledged he does not expect to be adding to his 16 Test caps, none of which came against Australia.

