Eoin Morgan praises Mason Crane after debut in win over South Africa
Eoin Morgan believes debutant Mason Crane demonstrated he could develop into a long-term prospect for England as he made his bow in the nine-wicket Twenty20 victory against South Africa. Crane, 20, looked comfortable with the ball in his hand having been handed his maiden cap at his home ground of Hampshire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Somerset County Gazette.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adrian Peterson can't stop eating seafood in Ne...
|58 min
|SeasonPhartsz
|5
|Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par...
|10 hr
|Was phartz
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|16 hr
|LandedPharts
|33,177
|Warren Sapp to donate brain for medical research
|18 hr
|Donate phart
|3
|Vikings taking back the North? SKOL
|18 hr
|Taking phart
|2
|Green Bay fanatic marries woman named Marie Pac...
|18 hr
|Named phart
|2
|Jerry Jones, Hall of Fame group meet Pope Franc...
|18 hr
|Hall phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC