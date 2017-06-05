Eoin Morgan praises England's bowlers as hosts reach Champions Trophy semi-final

Eoin Morgan insists it was England's "brilliant bowlers" who carried them through to the Champions Trophy semi-finals as Group A table-toppers. Mark Wood and Jake Ball made the most important breakthroughs against New Zealand, and Liam Plunkett and Adil Rashid cashed in too to defend 310 all out with 87 runs to spare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thurrock Gazette.