Eoin Morgan praises England's bowlers as hosts reach Champions Trophy semi-final
Eoin Morgan insists it was England's "brilliant bowlers" who carried them through to the Champions Trophy semi-finals as Group A table-toppers. Mark Wood and Jake Ball made the most important breakthroughs against New Zealand, and Liam Plunkett and Adil Rashid cashed in too to defend 310 all out with 87 runs to spare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thurrock Gazette.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would bringing in Eric Decker make any sense?
|47 min
|We phart
|4
|Colin Kaepernick supporters gather in New York ...
|2 hr
|Why pharted
|29
|TRIATHLON: Playing for Cirencester Town, climbi...
|3 hr
|Town Phart
|2
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|5 hr
|FindPhart
|227
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|14 hr
|Right Phartsz
|33,149
|Charter Oak takes charge (Dec '08)
|16 hr
|Was Phartzz
|34
|New book reveals best places for B.C. birdwatching
|Tue
|NewPhartse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC