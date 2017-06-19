Eoin Morgan defends decision to sit out T20 series decider against South Africa
Morgan was rested for the final game of the three-match series in Cardiff on Sunday with the score tied at 1-1. But Morgan, who drew criticism for pulling out of England's tour of Bangladesh in October 2016 because of his fears over terrorism, said the South African series was an opportunity to blood youngsters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12)
|2 hr
|ThePhaart
|76
|NFC North: Offseason headlines for each team
|5 hr
|The phartss
|4
|Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite sta...
|9 hr
|The phartse
|3
|Vikings taking back the North? SKOL
|9 hr
|Harold phartse
|10
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|18 hr
|What phartze
|33,188
|The Uber-Secretive Private Jet Company Hollywoo...
|18 hr
|Interesting phartze
|3
|Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna feeling 'weird,'...
|21 hr
|Spell phartx
|5
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC