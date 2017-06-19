England Under-21s come from behind to see off Slovakia
England Under-21s survived a major scare to keep their Euro 2017 hopes alive after a comeback victory over Slovakia. Second-half goals from Alfie Mawson and Nathan Redmond sealed a 2-1 win to move the Young Lions top of Group A. But Aidy Boothroyd's side were poor for long spells and Martin Chrien's opener looked to have them on the brink of another early European exit.
