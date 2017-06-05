England striker Harry Kane out to pro...

England striker Harry Kane out to prove he is a leader against Scotland

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Bridgwater Mercury

Harry Kane is eager to prove his leadership credentials for England when he makes his expected return to the side against Scotland. The Tottenham striker, who won the Premier League golden boot with 29 goals after a superb end to the domestic campaign, is set to lead the line at Hampden Park in Saturday's World Cup qualifier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bridgwater Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ... 3 hr To Pharts 4
News Soccer This New England Revolution goal was ver... 5 hr WhenPhart 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 7 hr ThenPharts 33,143
News Tennessee AD John Currie: Vols 'have to win more' 12 hr Spouted phartse 4
News Victim's Family Increases Reward In Derry Twp. ... (Apr '14) Sun ReadsPharts 21
News Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo... Sun Bodily phart 4
News Chargers LB Stephen Cooper suspended 4 games (Apr '08) Sun He pharts 14
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,905 • Total comments across all topics: 281,541,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC