England striker Harry Kane out to prove he is a leader against Scotland
Harry Kane is eager to prove his leadership credentials for England when he makes his expected return to the side against Scotland. The Tottenham striker, who won the Premier League golden boot with 29 goals after a superb end to the domestic campaign, is set to lead the line at Hampden Park in Saturday's World Cup qualifier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bridgwater Mercury.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ...
|3 hr
|To Pharts
|4
|Soccer This New England Revolution goal was ver...
|5 hr
|WhenPhart
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|ThenPharts
|33,143
|Tennessee AD John Currie: Vols 'have to win more'
|12 hr
|Spouted phartse
|4
|Victim's Family Increases Reward In Derry Twp. ... (Apr '14)
|Sun
|ReadsPharts
|21
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|Sun
|Bodily phart
|4
|Chargers LB Stephen Cooper suspended 4 games (Apr '08)
|Sun
|He pharts
|14
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC