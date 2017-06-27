England seamer Jake Ball sent for scan on knee problem
The 26-year-old had to leave the field mid-over on Tuesday in Nottinghamshire's Specsavers County Championship match at home to Kent. The England and Wales Cricket Board has since confirmed Ball, who had to miss the one-day international series in the West Indies with pain in the same joint three months ago but has since been untroubled for club and country, was set to have a scan on the injury on Wednesday morning.
