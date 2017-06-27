England seamer Jake Ball sent for sca...

England seamer Jake Ball sent for scan on knee problem

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Knutsford Guardian

The 26-year-old had to leave the field mid-over on Tuesday in Nottinghamshire's Specsavers County Championship match at home to Kent. The England and Wales Cricket Board has since confirmed Ball, who had to miss the one-day international series in the West Indies with pain in the same joint three months ago but has since been untroubled for club and country, was set to have a scan on the injury on Wednesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Knutsford Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serena Williams wants her child to be a 'strong... 3 hr BePhartr 4
News Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in... 3 hr MonPhartsc 7
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 hr MustPhart 33,206
Great innovation that must be improved 4 hr Has pharttz 2
News John McEnroe: Serena Williams world's best fema... 6 hr ThePhart 3
News NFC North: Offseason headlines for each team 13 hr DuhPharts 6
News The Uber-Secretive Private Jet Company Hollywoo... Mon ThePharter 5
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,901 • Total comments across all topics: 282,086,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC