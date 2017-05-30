England captain Eoin Morgan has mixed feelings after Chris Woakes injured in win
England started their Champions Trophy campaign with a resounding victory but are bracing themselves for confirmation they will lose Chris Woakes to injury for the remainder of the tournament. Captain Eoin Morgan had understandably mixed feelings as he reflected on an eight-wicket success against Bangladesh but pondered the probability that scans on Woakes' side strain will at least limit his participation over the next two-and-a-half weeks.
