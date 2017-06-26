England batsmen struggle as County Championship day-night games get under way
England's batsmen struggled to adapt to the pink ball as 96 wickets tumbled during the first round of day-night cricket in the County Championship. Ben Stokes, Haseeb Hameed and Keaton Jennings, all of whom will be hoping to be named in England's Test squad, were dismissed cheaply on the opening day as bowlers prospered.
