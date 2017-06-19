Elina Svitolina knocks Heather Watson...

Elina Svitolina knocks Heather Watson out of Aegon Classic in Birmingham

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Braintree and Witham Times

Heather Watson gave world number five Elina Svitolina a scare before falling to defeat in the opening round of the Aegon Classic in Birmingham. The British number three played an excellent second set to level the match but one break of serve in the decider proved decisive, with Svitolina going on to win 6-2 5-7 6-3.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Braintree and Witham Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cosby Prosecutor Unfazed By Mistrial, Vows To T... 10 hr Paid phartts 4
News Bold predictions for the New Orleans Saints in ... 10 hr SoundsPhart 3
News Adrian Peterson says one thing about his scouti... 13 hr SaysPharts 4
News 2012 NFL Free Agency: Cleveland Browns Join the... (Mar '12) 13 hr DryPharts 202
News Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ... Sun WellPhart 12
News Reggie Miller puts Geist home on market (Dec '07) Jun 17 There phartse 92
News Would bringing in Eric Decker make any sense? Jun 17 ThePharts 31
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,964 • Total comments across all topics: 281,881,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC