Elina Svitolina knocks Heather Watson out of Aegon Classic in Birmingham

Heather Watson gave world number five Elina Svitolina a scare before falling to defeat in the opening round of the Aegon Classic in Birmingham. The British number three played an excellent second set to level the match but one break of serve in the decider proved decisive, with Svitolina going on to win 6-2 5-7 6-3.

