Eidur Gudjohnsen believes Gylfi Sigurdsson could be tempted to leave Swansea
Eidur Gudjohnsen believes his former Iceland team-mate Gylfi Sigurdsson could be tempted to leave Swansea if a big club comes in for him this summer. Sigurdsson's future has been the subject of fierce scrutiny after a season in which he was one of the most effective performers in the Premier League.
