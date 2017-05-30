Eidur Gudjohnsen believes Gylfi Sigur...

Eidur Gudjohnsen believes Gylfi Sigurdsson could be tempted to leave Swansea

Eidur Gudjohnsen believes his former Iceland team-mate Gylfi Sigurdsson could be tempted to leave Swansea if a big club comes in for him this summer. Sigurdsson's future has been the subject of fierce scrutiny after a season in which he was one of the most effective performers in the Premier League.

