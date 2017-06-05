Ederson sets his sights on silverware after completing Manchester City switch

New Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has set his sights on winning the Premier League and Champions League after completing his A 35million move from Benfica. The 23-year-old became Pep Guardiola's second signing of the summer after negotiations over the severance of his third-party ownership agreement with former club Rio Ave and Jorge Mendes' agency Gestifute were finalised.

