Duckworth-Lewis helps Pakistan recover with victory over South Africa

Pakistan atoned for their horrorshow against India by clinching a shock 19-run victory over South Africa in a rain-affected day-night game at Edgbaston to reignite their hopes of reaching the Champions Trophy semi-finals. Three days on from an insipid 124-run defeat against their neighbours, a rejuvenated Pakistan displayed a much-improved attitude in the field that allowed their bowlers to prosper as the Proteas were restricted to 219 for eight after opting to bat first.

