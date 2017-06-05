Duckworth-Lewis helps Pakistan recover with victory over South Africa

Pakistan atoned for their horrorshow against India by clinching a shock 19-run victory over South Africa in a rain-affected day-night game at Edgbaston to reignite their hopes of reaching the Champions Trophy semi-finals. Three days on from an insipid 124-run defeat against their neighbours, a rejuvenated Pakistan displayed a much-improved attitude in the field that allowed their bowlers to prosper as the Proteas were restricted to 219 for eight after opting to bat first.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Braintree and Witham Times.