Down 7 and missing Francona, Indians rally to top Texas 15-9

Francisco Lindor, Lonnie Chisenhall and Carlos Santana each had three RBIs to help the Cleveland Indians rally from a seven-run deficit and beat the Texas Rangers 15-9 on Monday night after manager Terry Francona left the game because he wasn't feeling well. The Indians came back after trailing 9-2 in the fourth inning to avoid their first four-game losing streak since 2015.

