Down 7 and missing Francona, Indians ...

Down 7 and missing Francona, Indians rally to top Texas 15-9

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Francisco Lindor, Lonnie Chisenhall and Carlos Santana each had three RBIs to help the Cleveland Indians rally from a seven-run deficit and beat the Texas Rangers 15-9 on Monday night after manager Terry Francona left the game because he wasn't feeling well. The Indians came back after trailing 9-2 in the fourth inning to avoid their first four-game losing streak since 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 hr Will phartts 33,192
News The Uber-Secretive Private Jet Company Hollywoo... 14 hr ThePharter 5
News Burns and Thornton pose nude for ESPN Body Issu... 19 hr Thornton phart 2
News Bob Woods Named Minnesota Wild Head Coach 19 hr Named phart 2
News Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12) Sun ThePhaart 76
News NFC North: Offseason headlines for each team Sun The phartss 4
News Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite sta... Sun The phartse 3
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,771 • Total comments across all topics: 282,052,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC