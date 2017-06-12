Dominika Cibulkova crashes out of Ric...

Dominika Cibulkova crashes out of Ricoh Open in first round

Top seed Dominika Cibulkova suffered a shock first round defeat to world number 161 Antonia Lottner at the Ricoh Open in s'Hertogenbosch. The former Australian Open champion struggled on her serve throughout and her German opponent took full advantage to pull off a 7-5 2-6 6-4 upset win.

