Dominika Cibulkova crashes out of Ricoh Open in first round
Top seed Dominika Cibulkova suffered a shock first round defeat to world number 161 Antonia Lottner at the Ricoh Open in s'Hertogenbosch. The former Australian Open champion struggled on her serve throughout and her German opponent took full advantage to pull off a 7-5 2-6 6-4 upset win.
