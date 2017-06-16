Dodgers send Reds to 7th straight loss
The Dayton win coupled with losses on Friday by both South Bend and Lansing allowed the Dragons to clinch the wildcard berth in the Midwest Left-hander Alex Wood remained unbeaten by pitching four-hit ball over eight innings on Friday night, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3 CINCINNATI - Left-hander Alex Wood remained unbeaten by pitching four-hit ball over eight innings on Friday night, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-1 victory that extended their domination of the Cincinnati Reds. Wood lost his shutout when Devin Mesoraco homered in the eighth.
