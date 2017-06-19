Dodgers' rookie Cody Bellinger becomes fastest to 21 HR-mark
Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger became the fastest player to 21 home runs in baseball history, connecting in his first two at-bats against New York Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler on Monday night. Bellinger, who was not called up until three weeks into the season, now has 21 home runs in his first 51 games.
